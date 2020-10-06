Pittsburgh Steelers limiting fans at Sunday’s game due to new state requirements

Priority will be given to season ticket holders

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers can only allow approximately 5,500 fans to attend Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to the state’s new maximum capacity guidelines.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the Steelers President Art Rooney, II, the team is limited to a total of 7,500 people inside Heinz Field. That number also includes coaches and staff members.

Priority will be given to season ticket holders. Seat selection opportunities will be based on a computer-generated random selection of those season ticket holder accounts.

It’s possible that there won’t be enough tickets for all of the season ticket holders.

Fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Tailgating will not be permitted in the stadium parking lots.

More stories from WKBN.com: