PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The NFL will release the full 2022 regular season schedule tonight at 8 p.m. The Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to play eight home games, and nine road games this season.

While the dates and times have yet to be released, the home and road opponents have.

This season the Steelers will host the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders as well as their three division rivals the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh will travel to play the Atlanta Falcon, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles as well as their three division rivals the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Single game tickets for the 2022 Steelers home games will be available following the official NFL schedule release Thursday, May 12th at 8 p.m.