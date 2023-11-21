PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that their offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been fired.

This is coming off the Steelers’ 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Steelers are 6-4 and third in the AFC North.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement on social media.

“Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.

Canada, who was hired in January 2021, has received criticism from fans, players and the media throughout his tenure with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has been outgained offensively in every game this season.

The team has not announced a plan going forward.