Pittsburgh Steelers decide not to renew contracts for 3 coaches

An offensive coordinator, an offensive line coach and a defensive backs coach will not be returning next season

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are not renewing contracts for three coaches.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley will not be returning next season.

The changes come after a disappointing Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.

“I want to thank all three of the coaches for their commitment and dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Coach Mike Tomlin said. “They have all played integral roles in our success and I am appreciative of their efforts. Personally, Randy and I have been in Pittsburgh since I hired him in 2007, but our relationship began well before that. He has been a friend of mine for years and wish his family nothing but the best, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship both on and off the field.”

Sarrett joined the team in 2012, and Bradley joined in 2018.