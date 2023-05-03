PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced jersey numbers for all seven of their 2023 NFL draft picks Wednesday.

First Round draft pick Broderick Jones will wear #77 on offensive line this season.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will wear #24 in honor of former Steelers defensive back Ike Taylor, who played with Porter’s father from 2003 to 2006.

Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, a second round pick, will wear #95 for the Black and Gold.

Tight end Darnell Washington has been assigned #80, linebacker Nick Herbig will wear #51, defensive back Cory Trice Jr. has #27, and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson will wear #74.