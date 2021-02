Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) prepares to snap the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Maurkice Pouncey and his brother, Mike, are retiring from the NFL, Ramon Foster announced on social media

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick in 2010, center Maurkice Pouncey, is retiring, according to former teammate Ramon Foster.

Foster announced that Maurkice and his brother, Mike, are retiring from the NFL. He shared a post on Twitter with their memos to thank those involved in their careers.

It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl 🤝. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021

Pouncey was a two-time Associated Press 1st team all-pro with the Steelers, most recently in 2014.