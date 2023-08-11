TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WKBN) – Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett showed off his arm early in his first appearance of the 2023 NFL preseason during an opening 10-play 83 yard touchdown drive.

Pickett finished the first drive completing 6-7 passes for 70 yards, highlighted by a 33-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-8 to wide receiver George Pickens.

Steelers returning leader in catches and yards, Dionatae Johnson, caught all three of his targets for 32 yards. It was the only drive for the first-team offense that suited up for the first preseason game.

The Steelers currently lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-7 in the fourth quarter after a 67 yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to Calvin Austin III.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started for the Bucs and finished the night 8-9 for 63 yards and a touchdown.