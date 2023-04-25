PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy adding talent to the roster through free agency and trade since the new league year began back in March.

According to the team’s official website, the newest acquisitions have now chosen jersey numbers with their new team in Pittsburgh.

Free agent signings:

#20 Patrick Peterson – Cornerback

#31 Keanu Neal – Safety

#44 Tanner Muse – Linebacker

#50 Elandon Roberts – Linebacker

#55 Cole Holcomb – Linebacker

#67 Le’Raven Clark – Tackle

#68 Armon Watts – Defensive Tackle

#71 Nate Herbig – Guard

#73 Isaac Seumalo – Guard

#96 Breiden Fehoko – Nose Tackle



Player acquired via trade:

#11 Allen Robinson II – Wide Receiver



