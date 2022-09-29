FLORHAM PARK, N. J. (WKBN)- The star quarterback for the New York Jets will be making his first start of the season in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be under center against the Steelers. Wilson suffered a noncontact injury where he tore a meniscus and suffered a bone bruise in the first preseason game.

The former #2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions during his rookie year last season.

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco has played for the past three weeks in relief of Wilson, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record. Flacco’s lone win came in a last minute comeback over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Flacco is currently ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards (901).

The Pittsburgh Steelers also have a record of 1-2. They are coming off back to back losses to New England and Cleveland.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.