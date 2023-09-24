LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kenny Pickett passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in an encouraging performance for Pittsburgh’s offense, and the Steelers held off the Las Vegas Raiders for a 23-18 victory on Sunday night.

In the first meeting between the franchises in Las Vegas, the Steelers earned their first road win against the Raiders since 1995.

Las Vegas trailed 23-7 going into the fourth quarter. It had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes, but coach Josh McDaniels settled for a short field goal instead of trying to convert a fourth-and-4 at the 8.

Pittsburgh (2-1) struggled offensively in its first two games, but it looked much better against Las Vegas (1-2). Pickett completed 16 of 28 passes, and George Pickens finished with four receptions for 75 yards.

T.J. Watt had another sensational game, recording two of Pittsburgh’s four sacks less than a week after returning a fumble for the winning touchdown on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders were the only team had that hadn’t allowed a sack through the first two weeks.

Chris Boswell made three field goals for the Steelers, including one from 57 yards. His longest is a 59-yarder against the Dallas Cowboys three years ago.

Las Vegas was hurt by three more interceptions for Jimmy Garoppolo, running his total to an NFL-high six on the season.

Garoppolo was 28 for 44 for 324 yards and two touchdowns, both to Davante Adams in another impressive performance for the receiver. Adams finished with 13 receptions for 172 yards.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion, Josh Jacobs, had nowhere to run once again. He finished with 62 yards on 17 carries for the Raiders, giving him just 106 yards through three games.

Not that the Steelers’ rushing attack has been much better, but Najee Harris did gain 65 yards on 19 rushes. He entered the game with just 53 yards.