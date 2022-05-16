PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Four-time All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown would like to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown posted on social media Monday afternoon, “Just want to Retire a Steeler.” Then 15 minutes later added, “Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear.”

Brown has played 12 seasons in the NFL with three different teams. His most successful run came in Pittsburgh between 2010 and 2017, where he amassed 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns. He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl seven times with the Steelers.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but was released from the team in January 2022 after Brown left the field during a game. He passed through veterans waivers without a team claiming him and remains unsigned.