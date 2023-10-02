PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo are reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in Sunday’s 30-6 loss in Houston.

Pickett underwent an MRI on Monday, and no significant damage was found.

The NFL Network report says that there is a chance that Pickett plays this week. However, the Steelers have a bye in week six, so the team may elect to hold him out until the following week.

This season, Pickett has passed for 803 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Pittsburgh is currently in second place in the AFC North with a record of 2-2 on the season.

The Steelers will host the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on WKBN-27.