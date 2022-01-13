PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Injured Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday.

He remains on the reserve/injured list since Oct. 16 with a shoulder injury and remains on that list at the moment.

He suffered the injury against the Broncos in week five.

The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster, or he will remain on the reserve/injured list.

This season, Smith-Schuster has 15 receptions for 129 yards without a touchdown in five games. He also for nine yards and a touchdown on the campaign.

In an unrelated move, the Steelers have also activated wide receiver James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers will face the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card playoffs on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.