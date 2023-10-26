PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is on the road to recovery from groin surgery stemming from an injury that he suffered in the regular season opener against San Francisco.

The veteran returned to practice on Thursday, but he remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers now have 21 days to either activate him to the active 53-man roster, or he will remain out for the remainder of the season.

Heyward has played in 184 career games with the Steelers and has not missed significant playing time since 2016.

The Steelers will host Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.