PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Injured Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is returning to practice on Wednesday.

He missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh now has 21 days to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he will remain on the Reserve/Injured List and miss the rest of the season.

“Feel good about Pat Freiermuth, and we’ll watch him go through the week and look at the quality of his work and the amount of it and how he feels and let that be a determining factor,” said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. “But feel good about his potential availability.”

This season, Freiermuth has caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers visit the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.