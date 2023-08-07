PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kickoff 2023 preseason action.

Pittsburgh will play a total of three exhibition contests but only one at home at Acrisure Stadium.

The following is the Steelers’ preseason schedule, along with which local station will televise each game.

Preseason Game 1 – Friday, August 11

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 p.m. / WKBN

Preseason Game 2 – Saturday, August 19

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers – 6:30 p.m. / WKBN

Preseason Game 3 – Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons – 7:30 p.m. / FOX Youngstown

The complete Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule can be found here.