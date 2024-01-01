PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – With just one week remaining in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain alive in their quest to secure an AFC playoff berth.

Pittsburgh enters week 18 with a record of 9-7.

The Steelers will need a win in Baltimore and some additional help to advance to postseason play.

The following is a complete breakdown of those playoff-clinching scenarios:

1. Steelers win and Indianapolis-Houston tie or

2. Steelers win and Buffalo loss or

3. Steelers win and Jacksonville loss/tie or

4. Steelers tie and Indianapolis and Houston do not tie and Jacksonville loss or

5. (Even with a Steelers loss) Indianapolis and Houston do not tie, Jacksonville loss and Denver win.

The Steelers and Ravens will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on WYTV-33.