PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Thanks to Sunday night’s 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
To earn the final AFC Wild Card spot, the following must happen in week 18 for Pittsburgh to secure a spot in the postseason.
- The Steelers must defeat the Cleveland Browns
- Buffalo Bills must defeat New England Patriots
- New York Jets must defeat Miami Dolphins
If any of those things fail to happen this weekend, the Steelers would be eliminated.
The Browns defeated the Steelers 29-17 on Sept. 22.
The NFL is slated to officially announce kickoff times for all week 18 games on Monday.