CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry to the team’s practice squad.

Gentry was originally selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

In four seasons in Pittsburgh, Gentry played in 40 games with 26 starts for the Steelers. During his NFL career, the fifth-year player piled up 39 career receptions for 303 yards.

The Bengals will open the 2023 regular season in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.