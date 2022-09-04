NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end and Youngstown State product Kevin Rader has been signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Rader was released by Pittsburgh on Tuesday when final roster cuts were made.

He played in six games for the Steelers last season, catching two passes for 8 yards.

After originally signing with the Steelers in 2019, he has played in parts of three seasons with Pittsburgh.

He originally signed with the Green Bay Packers’ as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.