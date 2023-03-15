FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport former Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has reportedly agreed to a free agent contract with the New England Patriots.

It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $33 million.

Smith-Schuster spent last season in Kansas City. He piled up 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns during his only season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

He previously spent five seasons in Pittsburgh after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.