MIAMI (WKBN) — The Chicago Bears have officially traded former Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins.

In exchange, Chicago receives a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick prior to the 2022 trade deadline.

He appeared in 10 games with the Bears and finished his tenure in Chicago with just 18 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown.

The 25-year-old was originally a second-round draft choice of the Steelers out of Notre Dame back in the NFL Draft.