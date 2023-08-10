DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell has officially signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions officially announced the roster move on Thursday.

Snell spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played in all 17 games for the Steelers last season, finishing the campaign with 90 rushing yards. He also caught two passes for 17 yards.

For his career, Snell appeared in 63 games with Pittsburgh, rushing for 982 yards with 7 career touchdowns.