BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Bowl lineman Alejandro Villanueva has announced his retirement from the NFL.

He spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.

Villanueva was originally signed by the Steelers back in 2014 and went on to be the team’s starter at left tackle.

According to CBS Sports, Villanueva’s 97 consecutive starts (including the postseason) are the most by any Steelers player during that span.

Villanueva earned back-to-back Pro Bowl berths in 2017 and 2018.

He was also highly respected around the NFL, serving as a lieutenant after his college career in the Army.

He served three tours in Afghanistan and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing wounded soldiers while under enemy fire.