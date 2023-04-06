EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WKBN) – The New York Giants have agreed to terms on a free agent contract with former Steelers’ lineman J.C. Hassenauer.

Hassenauer has spent the past three seasons in Pittsburgh, appearing in 45 career games. He made seven starts for the Steelers, including five at center and two at guard.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound line entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama.

The 27-year-old made seven starts for the Crimson Tide in 2017, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.