Former Steelers’ lineman Alan Faneca, Scout Bill Nunn named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineman Alan Faneca and the late Scout Bill Nunn were both named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

The announcement came during the tenth annual NFL Honors.

Faneca was a six-time, first-team All-Pro after being selected in the first round by Pittsburgh in the 1998 NFL Draft. The LSU product missed just two games in 10 seasons with the Steelers.

He later played two seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Arizona Cardinals.

Faneca played in 206 career games, starting 201. He also appeared in 14 career postseason games, including helping the Steelers win Super Bowl XL with the block that changed the game.

He was named to the Pro Bowl team a total of nine times.

Nunn was the only finalist in the contributor’s category this year. He passed away in 2014.

We worked for the Steelers for 46 years, earning six Super Bowl rings.