PHILADELPHIA (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Myles Jack has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team announced the deal on Sunday evening.

Jack signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason, but was cut back in March. The move saved the Steelers $8 million in salary cap space.

He played in 15 games with 13 starts for the Steelers last season. He finished the season with 104 tackles but did not record a sack or an interception.

He played his first six seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville after being selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.