PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds has signed a one-year free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year old was previously the 28th overall draft pick of the Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Edmunds played five seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 75 of the 79 games he played.

Last season, he amassed 70 tackles, with two sacks, and five passes defended.

In five seasons in the NFL, Edmunds has piled up 410 tackles, 15 TFLs, five sacks, and five interceptions.