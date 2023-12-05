DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Tyson Alualu has been officially signed to the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

The 13-year veteran spent the past six seasons in Pittsburgh. In 81 games with the Steelers, Alualu piled up 158 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Alualu played seven seasons with the Jaguars.

He was originally selected in the first round by Jacksonville at No. 10 overall in 2010.

For his career, Alualu has played in 191 games with 416 tackles and 25 sacks.