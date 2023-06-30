LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WKBN)- A former defensive back of the Pittsburgh Steelers has signed with a new team.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to the Rams’ website.

Witherspoon was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as a third-round pick in 2017. After signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, he was traded to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick.

Last season, Witherspoon was plagued by injuries that caused him to only play four regular season games. He finished with 17 tackles and one interception. He was released by the Steelers last month.

In his career, Witherspoon has had 152 tackles, one forced fumble and eight interceptions.