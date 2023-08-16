CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Buddy Parker has moved one step closer to enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was selected as a finalist from a group of 12 candidates finalist for the Class of 2024 in the Coach/Contributor category.

The Hall of Fame’s full 50-person Selection Committee will consider Parker for election – along with 15 Modern-Era Players and three Seniors – when it meets to choose the entire Class of 2024 in January.

Parker would be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he receives at least 80% approval.

He posted an overall coaching record of 107-76-9 with the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers. His greatest success came during his six years at the helm in Detroit.

Parker died in 1982 at the age of 68.

The committee also considered 11 other candidates along with Parker: Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The Class of 2024 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.