PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers are bringing a familiar face back to Pittsburgh, signing punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad.

He will serve as insurance for Pressley Harvin III, who is experiencing hip discomfort.

Berry, who is in his eighth season in the NFL, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers. He spent the 2021 season with the Vikings.

Berry has played in 108 career games and has 463 career punts with a 44.8-yard average.

He was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Eastern Kentucky.