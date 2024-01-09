ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Deon Figures is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024.

Figures was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft t No. 23 overall out of the University of Colorado.

He played four seasons in Pittsburgh, 1993-96, appearing in 61 games with 23 starts. He finished his career in Jacksonville where he played two seasons.

During his final season with the Buffalos, Figures won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the nation’s top defensive back. That season, he piled up six interceptions.

He completed his college career with 176 tackles, five tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

During his time there the Buffalos won the National Championship in 1990 and three Big Eight Championships (1989, 1990, 1991). He was named the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and was an All-Big Eight selection three times.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted on Dec. 10, 2024, at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.