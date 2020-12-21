East officially hires new head football coach

Mark Assion has been officially hired as the new head football coach at East High School.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mark Assion has been officially hired as the new head football coach at East High School.

Assion is the former head coach at Jackson-Milton High School.

“We’re looking forward to a great 2021 Golden Bears football season with Coach Assion at the helm,” Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings said. “He brings a lot of leadership and experience and I know our scholar-athletes will learn a lot from him.”

Assion, who served for nine years as the Blue Jays head coach, leading the team to the OHSAA playoffs during his last two seasons.

The Cardinal Mooney High School graduate earned his bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and a master of science in educational administration from Youngstown State University.

