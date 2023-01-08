PITTSBURUGH (WKBN) — Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns 28-14 and securing a 9-8 record, the Miami Dolphins claimed the final AFC playoff spot with a 9-6 win over the New York Jets.

Dolphins kicker Jason Saunders drilled a 50-yard field goal to give Miami the three point victory with just 18 seconds left.

Even after the Steelers big win, the Dolphins secure the playoff spot over Pittsburgh based on head-to-head win percentage. Miami beat the Steelers 16-10 in Week 7 of this season.

The Steelers end the season 9-8 after starting the season 2-6.

Mike Tomlin still has not recorded a losing record in his 16 seasons with the team.