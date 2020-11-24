December home games could mean no fans in stadium for Pittsburgh Steelers

The limit for the stadium has now dropped to 2,500, which could lead to a friends and family only crowd

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WTRF) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday with fans, but it may be the last time fans are seen at Heinz Field the rest of the season.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, a recent reduction in Pennsylvania guidelines for attendance at outdoor sporting events prevents the Steelers from continuing their recent practice of having roughly 5,500 fans attend games at Heinz Field.

The limit has now dropped to 2,500. Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that will result in a friends-and-family-only crowd for the next home game, on December 6 against Washington.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive information regarding credits or refunds.

The Steelers have a second December home game, on the 27th against the Colts. Pittsburgh also could host up to three games in the postseason.