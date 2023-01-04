DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – The Dallas Cowboys have officially waived former Steelers’ wide receiver James Washington.

Washington signed a one-year, $1.035 millon deal with Dallas last March.

However, he appeared in just two games with the Cowboys this season thanks to a myriad of injuries. He failed to record a reception in less than a full season with Dallas.

Newly-signed veteran T.Y. Hilton has replaced him on the depth chart after recently signing with Dallas.

Washington was originally a second-round draft by Pittsburgh in 2018, following a standout career at Oklahoma State.

In 2017, he won the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the country’s top receiver, regardless of position.