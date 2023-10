(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pittsburgh enters Week 8 off a 24-7 win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Watch as Michael Fenner, Ashley Kaiser and Kent Urbanski look ahead to the Steelers and Jaguars.

Jacksonville comes to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. in a battle of two of the top teams in the AFC.