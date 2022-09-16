(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 2.

Week 1 saw a fast start for Pittsburgh, putting early dampers on Cincinnati. Pittsburgh’s defense continued to show up throughout the game including a blocked PAT attempt by the Bengals. That block sent the game into overtime. Five quarters of football saw 94 snaps in an all-around exhausting game.

In the end, Pittsburgh prevailed, 23-20.

This week, the Steelers take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. It will be the home-opener in Pittsburgh.

Following an overtime win, Pittsburgh will roll into its home-opener with some early-season momentum. And though New England’s roster no longer includes Tom Brady as its quarterback, it’s still a Bill Belichick team.

Keys to a Pittsburgh win include keeping the defensive pressure on the Patriots and setting up the offense with a good position. The Steelers will need to better establish their run game.