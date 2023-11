Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off 23-19 win over the Packers at home in week 10 to move to 6-3 overall on the season.

Mike Fenner, Kent Urbanski, and Ashley Kaiser break down the latest with the Steelers including next week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.