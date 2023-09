Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On this week’s Black and Gold Today Digital Edition the BGT team breaks down the preview of Pittsburgh-San Francisco for week 1 of the 2023 regular season.

Mike Fenner, Ashley Kaiser and Kent Urbanski talk all things Black and Gold from training camp to the preseason and getting you set for Steelers-49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.