ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone – including two deep shots to Gabe Davis – in the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh.

After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter.

The Bills improved to 4-1.

The Steelers dropped to 1-4, and have lost four straight, which marks their longest skid since opening the 2013 season with four losses.