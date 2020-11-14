4 Steelers players, including Roethlisberger, to play Sunday after removal from COVID-19 list

The players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Four Steelers players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are active to play this weekend after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List earlier this week.

The four players, who were placed on the list on Tuesday, include Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams.

They were activated from the list on Saturday.

On a statement posted on the Steeler’s website, Coach Mike Tomlin said he expected Roethlisberger back.

“We do expect him to come off the list,” said Tomlin. “We have that expectation because this week has gone according to plan in terms of his place in the procedure. If he comes off of the protocol, we are going to have an extended walkthrough tomorrow just to give him an in-helmet perspective on some of the situational things, to put the finishing touches on our work, to allow him to work with the eligibles that he will work with in game, to have any necessary informal conversations that allow us to have a level of comfort as we push into play.”

The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field. Kickoff for the game is at 4:25 p.m. after it was flexed by the NFL.