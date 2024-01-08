PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to meet the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

In the mean time, Pittsburgh’s 2024 regular season opponents have been officially determined.

In addition to facing AFC North opponents, the Steelers will face teams from the AFC West and the NFC East.

In the 2024 season, Pittsburgh will play eight home games at Acrisure Stadium, and nine games on the road.

The following are the home and away opponents for 2024:

HOME GAMES

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

New York Jets



AWAY GAME

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders