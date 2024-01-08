PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to meet the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.
In the mean time, Pittsburgh’s 2024 regular season opponents have been officially determined.
In addition to facing AFC North opponents, the Steelers will face teams from the AFC West and the NFC East.
In the 2024 season, Pittsburgh will play eight home games at Acrisure Stadium, and nine games on the road.
The following are the home and away opponents for 2024:
HOME GAMES
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
New York Jets
AWAY GAME
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders