PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that starting pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were both placed in concussion protocol.

Both players suffered concussions in Thursday night’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots.

Watt took a knee to the head from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play of the game. He was examined by medical personnel but returned to the game a short time later.

Highsmith was injured later in the first half, and was ruled out with a “neck injury.”

Both players will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before being cleared to return to play.

Pittsburgh will travel to Indianapolis for a nationally televised game against the Colts next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Steelers have lost two straight games, and are currently 7-6 on the season.