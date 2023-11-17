PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal have been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

Fitzpatrick will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Neal has been ruled out with a rib injury after missing practice all week.

Nose tackle Montravious Adams is also listed as out on the team’s injury report. He is batting an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth is listed as questionable and could play against the Browns after missing the last four games with an injured hamstring.

The Steelers and Browns are slated to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.