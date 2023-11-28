CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers standouts James Harrison and Hines Ward were officially named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Tuesday morning.

Harrison was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. He was a four-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

Ward was named Super Bowl XL MVP in 2006. He won a second Super Bowl (XLIII) with the Steelers in 2009. Ward is still the team’s all-time leader in receptions. He was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor in 2019.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be selected ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.