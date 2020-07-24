Pittsburgh Steelers sign their remaining 2020 NFL Draft class to contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed six of their draft picks from 2020 on Friday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers completed the signings of their remaining 2020 NFL draft selections on Friday.

The Steelers signed second-round pick Chase Claypool, third-round pick Alex Highsmith, fourth-round picks Anthony McFarland and Kevin Dotson, sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. and seventh-round pick Carlos Davis to four-year contracts.

Claypool had 66 receptions for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior season at Notre Dame.

News on the signing of Highsmith, a linebacker out of Charlotte, was reported earlier in the week.

McFarland is a running back out of Maryland who racked up 114 carries for 614 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2019.

Dotson could help the team on the offensive line. The Louisiana product was an AP First-Team All-American in 2019.

Brooks was the Steelers final pick in the draft. The safety out of Maryland was the Terps leading tackler and a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.

