PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of seven undrafted free-agents after selecting seven players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Check out the full list of the Steelers undrafted free agent signings below:

Jordan Byrd, San Diego State – Wide Receiver/Return Specialist

Byrd played 58 games for the Aztecs racking up 1,353 rushing yards and 219 receiving yards with 13 career touchdowns. He was First-Team All-Mountain West at both kick and punt returner (the first Aztec to do so) after scoring three touchdowns on kick returns and one on punt return in his career.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – Quarterback

The experienced signal caller set numerous records at Minnesota including most passing yards (3,254) and passing touchdowns (30) in a single-season. Morgan won 33 games and started 47 of 51 career games.

Trevor Downing, Iowa State – Center

Downing showed his versatility after being named Second-Team All-Big 12 at right guard in 2021 and then again in 2022 after making the move to center. He started 38 career games for the Cyclones.

James Nyamwaya, Merrimack – Defensive End

The 6’5″ 305 pound defensive end recorded 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and fumble recovery in 10 games for Merrimack College last season, earning Second-Team All-NEC honors.

David Perales, Fresno State – Linebacker

In 14 games in 2022, Perales notched 11.5 sacks (7th in FBS) and finished his Fresno State career with 22.5 sacks (6th in program history) after transferring in from Sacramento State.

Monte Pottebaum, Iowa – Fullback

Originally a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, Pottebaum played in 45 games while starting 13 for Iowa. The fullback, who grew up a Steelers fan, had 20 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and added 85 receiving yards on 10 catches.

B.T. Potter, Clemson – Kicker

The Clemson Tiger made 73 of 97 career field goals (school record) and 234 of 235 extra point attempts (school record) and will go down in history of the Clemson program. Potter also finished as the Tigers all time leader in points by a kicker (453) and 50-plus yard field goals (9).