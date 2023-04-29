PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Purdue cornerback Cory Trice with the #241 overall pick in the seventh and final round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The redshirt-senior finished the 2022 season with 44 tackles, two interceptions (one touchdown) and nine pass breakups to earn Honorable All-Big Ten honors.

Despite missing 11 games in 2011 with a knee injury, Trice finished his career with 91 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass break ups and was a Four-Time Academic All-Big Ten selections.

This marks the fourth defensive player the Steelers have drafted in this year, with all four players coming from a school in the Big Ten.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ remaining draft picks:

Round 1 – #14 / Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

Round 2 – #32 / Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Round 2 – #49 / Keeanu Benton, DT – Wisconsin

Round 3 – #93 / Darnell Washington, TE – Georgia

Round 4 – #132 / Nick Herbig, LB – Wisconsin

Round 7 – #241 / Cory Trice, CB – Purdue

Round 7 – #251